Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,640 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.16. 2,902,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,815. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

