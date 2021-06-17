JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 5,271,066 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,271,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.37% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $492,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.90.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

