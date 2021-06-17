JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 107,261 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $102,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $83,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after buying an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

