JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Floor & Decor worth $102,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

FND stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

