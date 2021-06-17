JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $98.51 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Iron Mountain worth $98,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.