JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.07. The stock had a trading volume of 782,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $460.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

