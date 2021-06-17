JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 500,605 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.98% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $96,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3,011.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

ATRA stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

