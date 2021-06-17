JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

Wix.com stock opened at $281.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

