Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 114,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,729,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

