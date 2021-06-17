Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

