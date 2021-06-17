Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00058966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00141068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00179813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00911645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.16 or 1.00192256 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

