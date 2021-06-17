JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading Up 93.5% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 66.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $32.19 million and $4,392.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.01 or 0.00150624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00885657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.93 or 1.00024449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

