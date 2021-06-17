K-Bro Linen Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.03 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.79.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

