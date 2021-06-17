Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $83,537.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00140455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00179949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.00898489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,733.42 or 1.00097951 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

