Kava.io (KAVA) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $283.23 million and approximately $76.80 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00221151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.55 or 0.04694080 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 135,201,612 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

