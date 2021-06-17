KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The firm has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

