Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.21 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $340.09 million and $47.21 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.64 or 0.00763558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042194 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,421,356 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

