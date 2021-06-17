Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

KEL traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$3.39. 557,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

