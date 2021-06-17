Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kering SA (EPA:KER)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €750.60 ($883.06). Kering shares last traded at €749.20 ($881.41), with a volume of 106,573 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €708.45 ($833.48).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

