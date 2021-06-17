Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.22.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.17. 673,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,410. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.52.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8697302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

