KeyFi Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $37,139.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.99 or 0.99625640 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,537 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

