Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 9,836,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.59. The company has a market cap of £224.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.