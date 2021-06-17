Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kimberly-Clark worth $189,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.67. 74,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,261. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

