Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $85.75 million and $511,567.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00139791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00180155 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

