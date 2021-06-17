Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.58

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$146.58 and traded as high as C$151.03. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$148.35, with a volume of 53,412 shares.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 516.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$146.58.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

