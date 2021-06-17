Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $149,619.81 and approximately $19.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

