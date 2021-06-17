King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 198.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

