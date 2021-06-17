King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $788.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.