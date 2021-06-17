King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 736.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.68 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

