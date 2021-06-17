Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.89. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 253,407 shares trading hands.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

