Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Down to $42.13

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $40.81. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 29,966 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

