Klever (KLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Klever has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $193.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00138997 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00180216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.00907654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,712.86 or 0.99853308 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

