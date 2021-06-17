KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 174,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of KNOP opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 191,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

