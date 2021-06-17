KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,306.00

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $197,968.29 and approximately $34,306.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 407,776 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

