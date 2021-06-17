Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.20 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $129.20 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00370796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00151601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00223329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010235 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 300.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,320,298 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

