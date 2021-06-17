Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,461. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

