Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of PHG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,461. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
