Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.27. Kopin shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 22,259 shares trading hands.

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.63 million, a P/E ratio of -200.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kopin by 729.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

