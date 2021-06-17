Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 1.18% of Owens Corning worth $113,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $196,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

