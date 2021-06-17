Korea Investment CORP Has $100.54 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,964 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.27% of Aptiv worth $100,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.61. 3,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,553. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.51. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

