Korea Investment CORP Has $105.82 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.34. 8,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,767,674 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

