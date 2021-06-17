Korea Investment CORP Has $109.98 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of Global Payments worth $109,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

