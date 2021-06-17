Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300,051 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $132,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

