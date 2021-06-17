Korea Investment CORP Sells 25,786 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $102,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

