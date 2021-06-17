Korea Investment CORP Sells 44,588 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,588 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $100,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,077,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after buying an additional 164,966 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

