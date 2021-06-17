Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Kornit Digital posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.41 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

