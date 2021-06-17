Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 87,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,278,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 873,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

