Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.66 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $8.66 million and $28,863.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

