Kylin (KYL) One Day Volume Tops $957,650.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and $957,650.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kylin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,403,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.