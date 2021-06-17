La-Z-Boy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

