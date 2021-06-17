Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.22 and a twelve month high of C$49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.85.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8833959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
